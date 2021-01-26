Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) Shares Up 13.3%

Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV)’s stock price shot up 13.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $25.44 and last traded at $24.21. 5,057,984 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 55% from the average session volume of 3,268,486 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.36.

A number of research firms recently commented on FUV. Aegis upped their price target on shares of Arcimoto from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arcimoto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.25.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.06 and its 200 day moving average is $9.21. The company has a current ratio of 7.55, a quick ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $800.96 million, a P/E ratio of -36.83 and a beta of 2.92.

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Arcimoto had a negative return on equity of 126.41% and a negative net margin of 645.68%. The company had revenue of $0.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 million. On average, analysts expect that Arcimoto, Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arcimoto news, Director Jesse Grant Eisler sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.62, for a total value of $136,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 461,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,287,100.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $508,600 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Arcimoto by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 3,675 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arcimoto in the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arcimoto in the 3rd quarter worth about $156,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arcimoto in the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Arcimoto by 1,448.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 77,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 72,126 shares during the period. 10.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arcimoto, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells three-wheeled electric vehicles. Its portfolio of electric vehicles includes Fun Utility Vehicle; Rapid Responder for a specialized emergency, security, and law enforcement services; and Deliverator for delivery of goods. The company was formerly known as WTP Incorporated and changed its name to Arcimoto, Inc in December 2011.

