Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) Trading Up 15%

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) was up 15% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.42 and last traded at $11.10. Approximately 2,146,149 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 3,500,666 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.65.

A number of research analysts have commented on APDN shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target (down from $18.00) on shares of Applied DNA Sciences in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Applied DNA Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Get Applied DNA Sciences alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $82.93 million, a PE ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.95.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The technology company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $0.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.70 million. Applied DNA Sciences had a negative net margin of 672.79% and a negative return on equity of 179.48%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden Green Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Applied DNA Sciences in the third quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Applied DNA Sciences in the third quarter worth $78,000. 7.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN)

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc develops and markets DNA-based technology solutions for use in the nucleic acid-based in vitro diagnostics and preclinical nucleic-acid based drug development and manufacturing markets; and for supply chain security, anti-counterfeiting, and anti-theft technology purposes applications in the United States, Europe, and Asia.

See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Applied DNA Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied DNA Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.