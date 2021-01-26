Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Despegar.com (DESP)

Despegar.com (NYSE: DESP) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/25/2021 – Despegar.com was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Despegar.com, Corp. provides online travel booking services. The Company’s business segment consists of Air, as well as Packages, Hotels and Other Travel Products. It offers online hotels, car, flights, vacation rentals, packages, and ticket booking services. The company’s destinations include Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Ecuador, El Salvador, Spain, the United States, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic, Uruguay and Venezuela. Despegar.com, Corp. is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina. “

1/19/2021 – Despegar.com was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

1/13/2021 – Despegar.com was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

1/13/2021 – Despegar.com was downgraded by analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

1/13/2021 – Despegar.com had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $11.00.

1/11/2021 – Despegar.com had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $8.00 to $13.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

12/2/2020 – Despegar.com was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

11/30/2020 – Despegar.com had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $7.50 to $8.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of DESP stock traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $10.94. 239,935 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 225,896. Despegar.com, Corp. has a one year low of $4.44 and a one year high of $15.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $761.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 2.54.

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $11.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Despegar.com, Corp. will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Despegar.com in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Despegar.com in the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in Despegar.com by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 18,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 5,894 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Despegar.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Despegar.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $249,000. 51.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Despegar.com, Corp., online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products through its websites and mobile applications in Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Air; and Packages, Hotels and Other Travel Products. It offers airline tickets, packages, hotels, and other travel-related products, which enable consumers to find, compare, plan, and purchase travel products through its marketplace under the Despegar and Decolar brands.

