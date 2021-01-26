Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) Trading 18% Higher

Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX)’s share price traded up 18% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $38.75 and last traded at $37.36. 609,092 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 238% from the average session volume of 180,243 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.66.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Cortexyme in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “sell” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cortexyme from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Cortexyme in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cortexyme from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.14 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.04.

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.11). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cortexyme, Inc. will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cortexyme news, EVP Leslie Holsinger sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.81, for a total transaction of $1,232,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,340,235. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cortexyme in the third quarter valued at $230,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Cortexyme by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 286,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,317,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Cortexyme by 6.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 961,378 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,069,000 after purchasing an additional 55,966 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Cortexyme by 63.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 74,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,443,000 after purchasing an additional 28,985 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Cortexyme by 1.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.48% of the company’s stock.

Cortexyme

Cortexyme, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for Alzheimer's disease and other degenerative disorders. Its lead drug candidate is COR388, an orally-administered brain-penetrating small molecule gingipain inhibitor, which is in Phase II/III for use in patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease.

