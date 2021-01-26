Retirement Systems of Alabama Cuts Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,080,894 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 11,945 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM accounts for about 0.6% of Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $164,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 82.5% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 365 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 96.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 377 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. grew its position in QUALCOMM by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 381 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in QUALCOMM by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 384 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $108.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Standpoint Research lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.62.

NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $2.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $162.23. 275,567 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,115,050. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $153.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.23. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $58.00 and a 1 year high of $167.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The wireless technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.84%.

In other QUALCOMM news, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 73,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $10,889,278.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 50,753 shares in the company, valued at $7,547,986.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 3,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total value of $492,268.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $390,110.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 136,909 shares of company stock valued at $20,502,275. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

