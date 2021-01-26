Dividend 15 Split Corp. (DFN.TO) (TSE:DFN) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Dividend 15 Split Corp. (DFN.TO) (TSE:DFN) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 28th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th.
Shares of DFN stock traded up C$0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$7.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 231,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,692. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.90 and a 200-day moving average price of C$6.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 211.62. The company has a market cap of C$391.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.53. Dividend 15 Split Corp. has a one year low of C$3.55 and a one year high of C$8.93.
Dividend 15 Split Corp. (DFN.TO) Company Profile
