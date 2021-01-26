Dividend 15 Split Corp. (DFN.TO) (TSE:DFN) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Dividend 15 Split Corp. (DFN.TO) (TSE:DFN) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 28th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th.

Shares of DFN stock traded up C$0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$7.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 231,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,692. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.90 and a 200-day moving average price of C$6.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 211.62. The company has a market cap of C$391.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.53. Dividend 15 Split Corp. has a one year low of C$3.55 and a one year high of C$8.93.

Dividend 15 Split Corp. (DFN.TO) Company Profile

Dividend 15 Split Corp. is a close ended equity mutual fund launched by Quadravest Inc The fund is managed by Quadravest Capital Management. It invests in public equity markets of Canada. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P TSX 60 Index.

