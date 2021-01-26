Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) to Issue $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 28th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0567 per share on Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th.

Shares of Killam Apartment REIT stock traded up C$0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$18.22. 141,459 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 220,421. The company has a market cap of C$1.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$17.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$17.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.28, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.16. Killam Apartment REIT has a 52 week low of C$13.90 and a 52 week high of C$23.37.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$20.50 to C$20.25 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$20.75 target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$20.75.

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

