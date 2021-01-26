Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 2,474 NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,474 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NKE. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new position in NIKE in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 583.3% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 205 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 163.8% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 248 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in NIKE in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in NIKE in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $162.00 target price on shares of NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $153.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Monday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.63.

NKE stock traded down $2.03 on Tuesday, hitting $135.52. 257,744 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,850,323. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $147.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $141.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The firm had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 4th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 59.46%.

In other NIKE news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 5,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.30, for a total transaction of $699,111.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Timothy D. Cook sold 52,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.91, for a total transaction of $6,963,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,423,033.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 450,170 shares of company stock valued at $63,160,981 in the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

