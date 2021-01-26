Bird.Money Price Reaches $118.31 (BIRD)

Bird.Money (CURRENCY:BIRD) traded up 16.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 26th. One Bird.Money token can currently be purchased for $118.31 or 0.00362557 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bird.Money has traded 92.6% higher against the dollar. Bird.Money has a market capitalization of $9.13 million and approximately $11.64 million worth of Bird.Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.12 or 0.00070862 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $273.09 or 0.00836869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00007118 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.80 or 0.00051498 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003068 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,472.35 or 0.04511959 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003066 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00015450 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00017431 BTC.

About Bird.Money

Bird.Money is a token. Bird.Money’s total supply is 140,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 77,170 tokens. Bird.Money’s official Twitter account is @birdchain_io . Bird.Money’s official message board is medium.com/bird-money . Bird.Money’s official website is www.bird.money

Bird.Money Token Trading

Bird.Money can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bird.Money directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bird.Money should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bird.Money using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

