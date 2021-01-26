VIDY Achieves Market Cap of $8.97 Million (VIDY)

VIDY (CURRENCY:VIDY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. One VIDY coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. VIDY has a market capitalization of $8.97 million and approximately $700,941.00 worth of VIDY was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, VIDY has traded 2.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.12 or 0.00070862 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $273.09 or 0.00836869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00007118 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.80 or 0.00051498 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003068 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,472.35 or 0.04511959 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003066 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00015450 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00017431 BTC.

About VIDY

VIDY is a coin. Its launch date was July 5th, 2018. VIDY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,067,936,682 coins. VIDY’s official website is vidy.com . VIDY’s official message board is medium.com/@vidycoin . The Reddit community for VIDY is /r/Vidy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VIDY’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vidy is the world's first decentralized ad network, powered by the ethereum blockchain. Vidy's ad platform allows advertisers to embed video ads directly into hyper-relevant website text, improving user experience, ad conversions, and publisher payments. With just a hold, users can reveal tiny hyper-relevant videos embedded in the text of any page on the web, unlocking a whole new dimension of the internet. All ads are placed with an NLP consensus protocol driven by miners. With a team of veteran engineers, industry-leading advisors, and world-class brand partners, Vidy is on it's way to reinventing online advertising, e-commerce, and entertainment.”

Buying and Selling VIDY

VIDY can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIDY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VIDY using one of the exchanges listed above.

