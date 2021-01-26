Amon (AMN) Trading 13.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Amon (CURRENCY:AMN) traded down 9.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. Amon has a market capitalization of $2.44 million and approximately $6,436.00 worth of Amon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Amon token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Amon has traded down 13.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.12 or 0.00070862 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $273.09 or 0.00836869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00007118 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.80 or 0.00051498 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003068 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,472.35 or 0.04511959 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003066 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00015450 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00017431 BTC.

Amon Token Profile

Amon (CRYPTO:AMN) is a token. It launched on April 13th, 2018. Amon’s total supply is 1,209,963,685 tokens and its circulating supply is 700,344,960 tokens. The official message board for Amon is medium.com/@amontech . Amon’s official Twitter account is @amonwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Amon is amon.tech

Buying and Selling Amon

Amon can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Amon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Amon using one of the exchanges listed above.

