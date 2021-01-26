Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Director Purchases $15,290.00 in Stock

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Director Heinz Christoph Maeusli bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.29 per share, with a total value of $15,290.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,126.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Heinz Christoph Maeusli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 15th, Heinz Christoph Maeusli bought 1,000 shares of Lantheus stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.80 per share, with a total value of $15,800.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LNTH traded up $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.68. The stock had a trading volume of 474,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,607. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.67 and a fifty-two week high of $18.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.56. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 208.40 and a beta of 1.32.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. Lantheus had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 0.12%. The business had revenue of $88.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on LNTH. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Lantheus from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNTH. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Lantheus by 24.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,856,051 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $124,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935,550 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lantheus by 59.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,948,464 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $70,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842,942 shares during the period. Private Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lantheus by 513.4% in the third quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 952,994 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,074,000 after purchasing an additional 797,633 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lantheus by 127.5% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,154,298 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,571,000 after purchasing an additional 646,803 shares during the period. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lantheus in the third quarter valued at $7,535,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Company Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic medical imaging agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular and other diseases worldwide. Its principal products include DEFINITY, a microbubble contrast agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; and TechneLite, a technetium generator that provides the nuclear material used in nuclear medicine.

