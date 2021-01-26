OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. Has $1.05 Million Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,930 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spectrum Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 317.5% during the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Coastal Capital Group Inc. grew its holdings in Medtronic by 137.0% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 282 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. 79.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MDT shares. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Medtronic from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Medtronic from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.93.

MDT stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $116.78. 261,579 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,970,145. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.19 billion, a PE ratio of 44.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $72.13 and a 1-year high of $121.41.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.22. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The company had revenue of $7.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.54%.

In other news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total transaction of $1,723,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total transaction of $1,261,977.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,852 shares in the company, valued at $6,448,671.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

