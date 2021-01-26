Nadler Financial Group Inc. Sells 600 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Nadler Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in The Coca-Cola by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 68,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,374,000 after purchasing an additional 22,026 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its position in The Coca-Cola by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH raised its position in The Coca-Cola by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 383,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,924,000 after purchasing an additional 14,225 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its position in The Coca-Cola by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 23,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. raised its position in The Coca-Cola by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 54,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,704,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. 65.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.65, for a total transaction of $5,265,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,702,017.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KO traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.12. 287,660 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,791,389. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $36.27 and a one year high of $60.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.20. The company has a market cap of $211.09 billion, a PE ratio of 25.41, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KO. Guggenheim cut shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.39.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

