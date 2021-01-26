PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Director Phillip M. Fernandez Sells 250 Shares

PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 250 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.37, for a total value of $33,092.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,621,455.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTC traded down $1.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $129.52. 698,737 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 724,340. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $121.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.07. The company has a market cap of $15.11 billion, a PE ratio of 114.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. PTC Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.90 and a 12-month high of $132.83.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $390.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.93 million. PTC had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 8.96%. Equities research analysts anticipate that PTC Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PTC by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PTC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in PTC in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $369,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in PTC by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in PTC by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PTC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on PTC from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on PTC from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on PTC from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on PTC from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.12.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an IIoT platform that enables customers to address digital transformation of their operations, products, and services; ThingWorx Solution Central, a centralized portal in the cloud that allows users of ThingWorx to discover, deploy, and manage ThingWorx applications; and ThingWorx Kepware, which enables users to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

