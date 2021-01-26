Julie Wainwright Sells 2,463 Shares of The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) Stock

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) CEO Julie Wainwright sold 2,463 shares of The RealReal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.19, for a total value of $66,968.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,217,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,471,888.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Julie Wainwright also recently made the following trade(s):

Get The RealReal alerts:

On Friday, January 8th, Julie Wainwright sold 165,000 shares of The RealReal stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.46, for a total value of $4,035,900.00.

On Tuesday, January 5th, Julie Wainwright sold 65,700 shares of The RealReal stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total value of $1,456,569.00.

On Thursday, December 17th, Julie Wainwright sold 196 shares of The RealReal stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $3,920.00.

On Tuesday, December 8th, Julie Wainwright sold 135,000 shares of The RealReal stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total value of $2,019,600.00.

On Monday, November 9th, Julie Wainwright sold 135,000 shares of The RealReal stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total value of $2,182,950.00.

Shares of NASDAQ REAL traded down $1.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.20. 2,881,181 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,244,273. The RealReal, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $29.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.27 and a beta of 3.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.03). The RealReal had a negative net margin of 46.90% and a negative return on equity of 48.99%. The company had revenue of $78.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The RealReal, Inc. will post -1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The RealReal during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of The RealReal by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of The RealReal by 1,099.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 4,793 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in The RealReal during the 3rd quarter worth $76,000. Finally, HarbourVest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The RealReal during the 3rd quarter worth $106,000. 84.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

REAL has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on The RealReal from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded The RealReal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on The RealReal from $13.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on The RealReal from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on The RealReal from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.22.

The RealReal Company Profile

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods. It offers various resale product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry, and watches, as well as home and art products. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Recommended Story: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for The RealReal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The RealReal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.