Newborn Acquisition (NASDAQ:NBAC) Trading 26.6% Higher

Newborn Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NBAC)’s stock price traded up 26.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $21.82 and last traded at $21.77. 1,045,161 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 69% from the average session volume of 617,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.20.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.56.

Get Newborn Acquisition alerts:

Newborn Acquisition (NASDAQ:NBAC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Newborn Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $7,236,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Newborn Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $1,449,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Newborn Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $6,116,000. Glazer Capital LLC grew its holdings in Newborn Acquisition by 238.4% in the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 67,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 47,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Newborn Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $364,000. 48.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Newborn Acquisition Company Profile (NASDAQ:NBAC)

Newborn Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire, through a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination, one or more businesses or entities operating in Asia (excluding China) and the United States.

Featured Article: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Newborn Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newborn Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.