Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) Stock Price Up 49%

Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD)’s stock price rose 49% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.20 and last traded at $3.89. Approximately 5,133,170 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 557% from the average daily volume of 780,929 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.61.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.78 and a beta of 1.21.

Forward Industries Company Profile (NASDAQ:FORD)

Forward Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions primarily for hand held electronic devices. It provides carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and other portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, smartphones, GPS location devices, tablets, firearms, and other products.

Featured Article: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.