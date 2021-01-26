Sumitomo Chemical (OTCMKTS:SOMMY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $24.23

Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SOMMY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $24.23 and last traded at $24.15, with a volume of 2592 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.94.

SOMMY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sumitomo Chemical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Sumitomo Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th.

The company has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.52 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.77.

Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited engages in petrochemicals and plastics, energy and functional materials, IT-related, chemicals, health and crop sciences, pharmaceuticals, and other businesses worldwide. Its Petrochemicals & Plastics segment offers synthetic resins, such as polyethylene, polypropylene, and methyl methacrylate resins; raw materials for synthetic fibers; and various industrial chemicals.

