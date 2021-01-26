Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $46.51

Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $46.51 and last traded at $46.51, with a volume of 789 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.76.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on COIHY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Croda International in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Barclays lowered Croda International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Croda International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Croda International in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Croda International from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

Get Croda International alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.93 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.95.

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

Recommended Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Croda International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Croda International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.