Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) Sets New 52-Week High at $128.80

Shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $128.80 and last traded at $124.13, with a volume of 67063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $127.46.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Addus HomeCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Addus HomeCare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.33.

The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.35.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.16. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The business had revenue of $193.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark L. First sold 513,864 shares of Addus HomeCare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.75, for a total transaction of $51,771,798.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,297 shares in the company, valued at $2,145,672.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO W Bradley Bickham sold 1,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.57, for a total transaction of $126,554.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,395,085.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 531,418 shares of company stock valued at $53,636,262 in the last three months. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADUS. Polar Capital LLP raised its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 416,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,405,000 after acquiring an additional 123,455 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Addus HomeCare by 3.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,202,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,195,000 after purchasing an additional 68,157 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors lifted its position in Addus HomeCare by 69.6% during the third quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 135,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,770,000 after buying an additional 55,436 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Addus HomeCare by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 462,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,738,000 after buying an additional 51,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Addus HomeCare by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 220,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,846,000 after buying an additional 43,537 shares during the last quarter. 93.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Addus HomeCare Company Profile (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Addus HomeCare Corporation provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living.

