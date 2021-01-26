Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) Hits New 12-Month High at $19.40

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $19.40 and last traded at $19.03, with a volume of 13033 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.00.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.77. The stock has a market cap of $54.69 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.29.

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited provides various banking and financial products and services in Australia, New Zealand, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the United States. Its Australia Retail and Commercial division offers various products and services to consumer customers through the branch network, mortgage specialists, contact centers, self-service channels, and third-party brokers, as well as financial planning services.

