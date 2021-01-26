Waves Market Cap Hits $706.51 Million (WAVES)

Waves (CURRENCY:WAVES) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. One Waves coin can currently be purchased for about $6.78 or 0.00020726 BTC on popular exchanges. Waves has a total market capitalization of $706.51 million and $79.54 million worth of Waves was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Waves has traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00010576 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00004000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001883 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002869 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00004285 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000600 BTC.

About Waves

Waves (WAVES) is a LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 12th, 2016. Waves’ total supply is 104,168,584 coins. Waves’ official message board is forum.wavesplatform.com . Waves’ official website is waves.tech . The Reddit community for Waves is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Waves’ official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves is the first production system being built on top of the Scorex framework Extensible solution: In order to fix the need for a mandatory hard fork when creating a new type of transaction on the NXT Platform (forcing network client software updates) WAVES offers plug-ins that are not included in the core software module, but are instead installed as an extension on top of it. “

Waves Coin Trading

Waves can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waves should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Waves using one of the exchanges listed above.

