Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.84.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VZ. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Tigress Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Shares of Verizon Communications stock traded down $1.85 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.57. 35,345,827 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,174,254. The stock has a market cap of $234.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.81. Verizon Communications has a 12-month low of $48.84 and a 12-month high of $61.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $34.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.6275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.18%.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 10,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total transaction of $601,027.03. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,771 shares in the company, valued at $1,372,299.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Weil Company Inc. grew its position in Verizon Communications by 2.2% during the third quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 7,903 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.7% in the third quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 23,576 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.7% in the third quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,874 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.4% in the third quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 5,348 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.8% in the third quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 10,010 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

Featured Article: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.