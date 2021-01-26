Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.29.

TBPH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Theravance Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a report on Monday, November 23rd.

In other Theravance Biopharma news, SVP Richard A. Graham sold 7,500 shares of Theravance Biopharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.47, for a total value of $146,025.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 123,749 shares in the company, valued at $2,409,393.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Philip D. Worboys sold 4,246 shares of Theravance Biopharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $76,428.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 319,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,749,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TBPH. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Theravance Biopharma by 738.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 3,247 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Theravance Biopharma by 63.6% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Theravance Biopharma by 436.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 3,672 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in Theravance Biopharma by 18.3% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 13,167 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 2,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Theravance Biopharma in the third quarter worth approximately $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TBPH traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.52. The stock had a trading volume of 245,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,946. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 0.94. Theravance Biopharma has a 1-year low of $14.48 and a 1-year high of $31.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.12.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $18.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.58 million. As a group, analysts predict that Theravance Biopharma will post -4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Theravance Biopharma

Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes organ-selective medicines. The company offers YUPELRI, a once-daily, nebulized long-acting muscarinic antagonist used for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. Its product portfolio also include TD-1473, a gut-selective pan-janus kinase (JAK) inhibitor that is in Phase IIb/III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, myelofibrosis, and ulcerative colitis, as well as for a range of inflammatory intestinal diseases, including ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease.

