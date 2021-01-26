Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.67.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ZIX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ZIX in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th.

NASDAQ:ZIXI traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.57. 471,818 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 525,876. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.91. ZIX has a twelve month low of $2.84 and a twelve month high of $9.46. The company has a market capitalization of $488.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.64, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.21.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. ZIX had a positive return on equity of 63.79% and a negative net margin of 3.64%. The company had revenue of $54.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that ZIX will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZIXI. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ZIX by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,829,218 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,786,000 after buying an additional 400,397 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in ZIX by 39.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,290,206 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,535,000 after buying an additional 363,116 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in ZIX by 36.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,032,136 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,028,000 after buying an additional 277,571 shares during the last quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ZIX in the third quarter valued at $1,356,000. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ZIX by 32.3% in the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 602,546 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,519,000 after buying an additional 147,023 shares during the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZIX Company Profile

Zix Corporation provides email encryption, data loss prevention (DLP), threat protection, and archiving for the secure exchange of email in the United States. The company offers Advanced Email Threat Protection, a cloud-based service that defends organizations from zero-day malware, ransomware, phishing, CEO fraud, W-2 phishing attacks, spams, and viruses in email; Information Archive, a cloud-based email retention solution that enables user retrieval, compliance, and e-discovery; Email Encryption Service that allows a user to send encrypted email to any email user anywhere and on any Internet-enabled device; cloud-based cybersecurity solutions; and e-signatures and secure file sharing solutions.

