Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) Insider Sells $267,135.00 in Stock

Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) insider Nadir Mahmood sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total transaction of $267,135.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ NKTX traded down $3.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $44.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,614. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.00. Nkarta, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.46 and a 52 week high of $79.16.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.08). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nkarta, Inc. will post 19.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NKTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Nkarta from $47.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nkarta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NKTX. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Nkarta in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Nkarta during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Nkarta during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Nkarta during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Nkarta during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Nkarta, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

