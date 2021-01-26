Insider Selling: Oragenics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) Major Shareholder Sells 441,929 Shares of Stock

Oragenics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) major shareholder Joseph Hernandez sold 441,929 shares of Oragenics stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.77, for a total value of $340,285.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,023,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,098,477.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Joseph Hernandez also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 6th, Joseph Hernandez sold 1,000,000 shares of Oragenics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.60, for a total value of $600,000.00.

On Monday, January 4th, Joseph Hernandez sold 176,003 shares of Oragenics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.52, for a total value of $91,521.56.

On Wednesday, January 13th, Joseph Hernandez sold 257,510 shares of Oragenics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.80, for a total value of $206,008.00.

On Wednesday, December 2nd, Joseph Hernandez sold 5,000,000 shares of Oragenics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.41, for a total value of $2,050,000.00.

Shares of OGEN stock remained flat at $$1.05 on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 10,700,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,126,777. The firm has a market cap of $81.19 million, a PE ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 0.64. Oragenics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.36 and a 52-week high of $2.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.49.

Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Oragenics, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Oragenics stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Oragenics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 51,404 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.08% of Oragenics as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Oragenics Company Profile

Oragenics, Inc develops novel antibiotics against infectious diseases and treatments for oral mucositis. It is developing OG716, an antibiotic product candidate, which is in nonclinical testing for healthcare-associated infections, as well as other homolog antibiotic product candidates. The company is also developing AG013, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of oral mucositis in cancer patients.

