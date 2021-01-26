Insider Selling: CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Director Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total transaction of $1,116,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Gerhard Watzinger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 8th, Gerhard Watzinger sold 20,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $4,500,000.00.

On Monday, January 4th, Gerhard Watzinger sold 80,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.96, for a total transaction of $16,796,800.00.

On Monday, December 28th, Gerhard Watzinger sold 30,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.16, for a total transaction of $6,754,800.00.

On Monday, November 23rd, Gerhard Watzinger sold 30,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.78, for a total transaction of $4,373,400.00.

CRWD stock traded down $10.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $206.80. The stock had a trading volume of 5,444,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,017,458. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.95 and a 52 week high of $238.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -436.24 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.06.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.23. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 13.40% and a negative return on equity of 12.79%. The firm had revenue of $232.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 85.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,136,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,685,000 after purchasing an additional 3,685,952 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 474.1% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,181,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,191,000 after purchasing an additional 975,401 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,834,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,242,000 after purchasing an additional 825,093 shares in the last quarter. Scge Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 117.8% in the 3rd quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 980,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,591,000 after purchasing an additional 530,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 108.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 669,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,984,000 after purchasing an additional 348,271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. FBN Securities raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Truist raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $176.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CrowdStrike has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.38.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 11 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as endpoint security, security and IT operations, and threat intelligence to deliver comprehensive breach protection even against today's most sophisticated attacks.

