William H. Rogers, Jr. Sells 176,379 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Stock

Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) COO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 176,379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total transaction of $8,857,753.38. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 849,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,662,191.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
NYSE:TFC traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $50.24. 3,623,019 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,051,914. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $24.01 and a one year high of $55.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.
Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.19. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 16.95%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Truist Financial by 37.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,473,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,793,995,000 after acquiring an additional 13,312,350 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 15,535.7% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,189,001 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $83,291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175,001 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,542,627 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $629,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187,986 shares in the last quarter. Azora Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $22,899,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Truist Financial by 73.0% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,022,277 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,868,000 after purchasing an additional 431,236 shares during the period. 72.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Argus upped their price objective on Truist Financial from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Truist Financial from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Truist Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Truist Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.84.
About Truist Financial
Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.
