William H. Rogers, Jr. Sells 176,379 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Stock

Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) COO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 176,379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total transaction of $8,857,753.38. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 849,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,662,191.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE:TFC traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $50.24. 3,623,019 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,051,914. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $24.01 and a one year high of $55.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.19. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 16.95%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.19%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Truist Financial by 37.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,473,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,793,995,000 after acquiring an additional 13,312,350 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 15,535.7% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,189,001 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $83,291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175,001 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,542,627 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $629,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187,986 shares in the last quarter. Azora Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $22,899,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Truist Financial by 73.0% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,022,277 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,868,000 after purchasing an additional 431,236 shares during the period. 72.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Argus upped their price objective on Truist Financial from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Truist Financial from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Truist Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Truist Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.84.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

Read More: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.