Insider Selling: At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) CMO Sells 99,254 Shares of Stock

At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) CMO Ashley F. Sheetz sold 99,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.92, for a total transaction of $2,572,663.68. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 107,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,780,982.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of HOME stock traded up $0.83 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,583,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,833,109. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.32. At Home Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.20 and a 1-year high of $28.44.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $470.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.74 million. At Home Group had a negative net margin of 28.39% and a positive return on equity of 31.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that At Home Group Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in At Home Group by 876.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 540,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,504,000 after acquiring an additional 484,736 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in At Home Group by 27.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 511,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,319,000 after acquiring an additional 110,112 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in At Home Group by 67.2% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 409,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,080,000 after acquiring an additional 164,455 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in At Home Group in the third quarter worth approximately $279,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in At Home Group by 14.7% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HOME. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of At Home Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of At Home Group from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of At Home Group from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of At Home Group in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of At Home Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. At Home Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.72.

At Home Group Company Profile

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer home furnishings, including accent furniture, furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs, and wall art; and accent dÃ©cor, such as artificial flowers and trees, bath, bedding, candles, garden and outdoor decor, holiday accessories, home organization, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

