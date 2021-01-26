CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Community Trust & Investment Co.

Community Trust & Investment Co. cut its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 311,558 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 6,164 shares during the quarter. CVS Health accounts for 2.2% of Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $21,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health by 173.7% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 457 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 47.0% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 541 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 108.9% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 631 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

In related news, EVP Lisa Bisaccia sold 25,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $1,938,629.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,525,905. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 7,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $499,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 121,044 shares of company stock valued at $9,218,750. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CVS traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.23. 373,681 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,195,208. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $52.04 and a twelve month high of $77.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $97.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.98.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $67.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.54 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

CVS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of CVS Health from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, November 9th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.93.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.