Great Diamond Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Great Diamond Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. FMR LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 7.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,992,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,924,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954,811 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 4.0% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,678,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,484,000 after purchasing an additional 179,334 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,465,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,921,000 after purchasing an additional 274,941 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,428,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,452,000 after buying an additional 83,647 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 9.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,012,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,978,000 after buying an additional 265,526 shares during the last quarter. 75.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $212.26. The stock had a trading volume of 176,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,729,935. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $173.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.39. The firm has a market cap of $203.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $117.06 and a 12-month high of $212.53.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.87 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 166.45%. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.01%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $164.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Truist increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $182.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.00.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.97, for a total value of $39,053,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 110,807,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,606,855,525.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

