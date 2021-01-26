Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Thomson Reuters (TRI)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Thomson Reuters (NYSE: TRI) recently:

1/16/2021 – Thomson Reuters was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Thomson Corporation is a leading provider of value-added information and technology to users in the fields of law, tax, accounting, financial services, higher education, reference information, corporate training and assessment, scientific research and healthcare. “

1/15/2021 – Thomson Reuters was upgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $115.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $111.00.

1/15/2021 – Thomson Reuters was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $89.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Thomson Corporation is a leading provider of value-added information and technology to users in the fields of law, tax, accounting, financial services, higher education, reference information, corporate training and assessment, scientific research and healthcare. “

1/9/2021 – Thomson Reuters was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Thomson Corporation is a leading provider of value-added information and technology to users in the fields of law, tax, accounting, financial services, higher education, reference information, corporate training and assessment, scientific research and healthcare. “

1/8/2021 – Thomson Reuters was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $91.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Thomson Corporation is a leading provider of value-added information and technology to users in the fields of law, tax, accounting, financial services, higher education, reference information, corporate training and assessment, scientific research and healthcare. “

Shares of TRI traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.69. 301,001 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 465,956. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $41.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.47. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 52-week low of $52.23 and a 52-week high of $89.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.37.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Thomson Reuters’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRI. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its position in Thomson Reuters by 1.3% in the third quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 8,874,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $705,986,000 after acquiring an additional 115,736 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,773,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $719,771,000 after purchasing an additional 257,733 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,054,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $207,516,000 after purchasing an additional 293,831 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,162,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,879,000 after purchasing an additional 187,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,026,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,992,000 after purchasing an additional 383,938 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.49% of the company’s stock.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and business information services to professionals in the United States, Other Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print.

