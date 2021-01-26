Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $30.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 12.53% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Biodesix Inc. is a data-driven diagnostic solutions company. It offers blood-based tests across the lung cancer continuum of care. The company also offers include diagnostic research, clinical research, development, and testing services to biopharmaceutical companies, as well as develops and commercializes companion diagnostics. Biodesix Inc. is based in Boulder, Colorado. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Biodesix from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Biodesix in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Biodesix in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Biodesix in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Biodesix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.75.

BDSX stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.66. 73,934 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,021. Biodesix has a twelve month low of $10.85 and a twelve month high of $31.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.56.

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 10th. The company reported ($31.93) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.78 million. Research analysts predict that Biodesix will post -5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Biodesix stock. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 76,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,550,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.29% of Biodesix as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Biodesix, Inc operates a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based tests across the lung cancer continuum of care, such as Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests to help physicians reclassify risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules; and GeneStrat tumor profiling and VeriStrat immune profiling tests provide physicians with timely results to facilitate treatment decisions.

