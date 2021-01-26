Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Baozun is the leading brand e-commerce service partner that helps brands execute their e-commerce strategies in China by selling their goods directly to customers online or by providing services to assist with their e-commerce operations. The Company’s integrated end-to-end brand e-commerce capabilities encompass all aspects of the e-commerce value chain, covering IT solutions, store operations, digital marketing, customer services, warehousing and fulfillment. Leveraging its mastery of the four Is – interpretation, implementation, integration and innovation, the Company delivers omni-channel solutions to create seamless shopping experience across various touch points online and offline, enabling optimal and consistent branding and generating sales results that reflect its brand partners’ unique e-commerce proposition. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. CICC Research downgraded shares of Baozun from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Baozun from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.67.

Shares of NASDAQ BZUN traded up $12.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.00. The company had a trading volume of 7,011,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,504,634. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 60.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.22. Baozun has a one year low of $22.19 and a one year high of $48.14.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The technology company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.35. Baozun had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $269.41 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Baozun will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nepsis Inc. raised its position in shares of Baozun by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Nepsis Inc. now owns 248,403 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,492,000 after purchasing an additional 26,608 shares during the period. Congress Park Capital LLC bought a new position in Baozun in the 4th quarter valued at about $431,000. Boothe Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in Baozun by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. now owns 93,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,220,000 after acquiring an additional 5,069 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in Baozun during the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Baozun by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 15,343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 3,362 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.36% of the company’s stock.

Baozun Inc provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. It assists brands to execute their e-commerce strategies by selling their goods directly to customers online or by providing services to assist with their e-commerce operations. The company's integrated end-to-end brand e-commerce capabilities encompass various aspects of the e-commerce value chain, including IT solutions, store operations, digital marketing, customer services, warehousing, and fulfillment.

