Axis DeFi (AXIS) Price Up 66.1% This Week

Axis DeFi (CURRENCY:AXIS) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. One Axis DeFi token can now be bought for approximately $0.54 or 0.00001664 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Axis DeFi has traded 66.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Axis DeFi has a total market capitalization of $1.14 million and approximately $132,234.00 worth of Axis DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.25 or 0.00071063 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $277.93 or 0.00849363 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00007048 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.01 or 0.00051970 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003059 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,460.04 or 0.04461997 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00015651 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003057 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00017409 BTC.

Axis DeFi (CRYPTO:AXIS) is a token. Its launch date was August 2nd, 2018. Axis DeFi’s total supply is 24,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,084,401 tokens. Axis DeFi’s official website is axisdefi.com . Axis DeFi’s official Twitter account is @LaneAxisVFM and its Facebook page is accessible here

Axis DeFi can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axis DeFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axis DeFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Axis DeFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

