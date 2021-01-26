Cubiex Hits Market Capitalization of $220,558.18 (CBIX)

Cubiex (CURRENCY:CBIX) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 26th. Cubiex has a market cap of $220,558.18 and $621.00 worth of Cubiex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cubiex coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Cubiex has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003060 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.99 or 0.00051937 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000823 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.61 or 0.00127164 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.37 or 0.00071408 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.72 or 0.00274179 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.21 or 0.00067885 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00037730 BTC.

Cubiex’s total supply is 71,852,557 coins. Cubiex’s official message board is medium.com/@CubiexeSports . The Reddit community for Cubiex is /r/CubiexEsports . Cubiex’s official website is www.cubiex.com . Cubiex’s official Twitter account is @CubiexEsports and its Facebook page is accessible here

Cubiex can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cubiex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cubiex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cubiex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

