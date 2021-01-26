VerusCoin Trading Down 0.5% This Week (VRSC)

VerusCoin (CURRENCY:VRSC) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. During the last seven days, VerusCoin has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One VerusCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00000824 BTC on popular exchanges. VerusCoin has a market capitalization of $16.29 million and $33,822.00 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get VerusCoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003060 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.99 or 0.00051937 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000823 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.61 or 0.00127164 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.37 or 0.00071408 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $89.72 or 0.00274179 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.21 or 0.00067885 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00037730 BTC.

VerusCoin Coin Profile

VerusCoin launched on August 13th, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 60,413,929 coins. VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @VerusCoin . VerusCoin’s official website is www.veruscoin.io . VerusCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@veruscoin

Buying and Selling VerusCoin

VerusCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VerusCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VerusCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VerusCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “VRSCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for VerusCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VerusCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.