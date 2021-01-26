Request (REQ) Market Capitalization Reaches $36.92 Million

Request (CURRENCY:REQ) traded up 6.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. Request has a market cap of $36.92 million and approximately $489,784.00 worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Request has traded up 13.4% against the dollar. One Request coin can currently be bought for about $0.0369 or 0.00000113 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.25 or 0.00071063 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $277.93 or 0.00849363 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00007048 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.01 or 0.00051970 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003059 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,460.04 or 0.04461997 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00015651 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003057 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00017409 BTC.

Request Coin Profile

REQ is a coin. It launched on August 31st, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,912,165 coins. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network . Request’s official website is request.network . Request’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork . The Reddit community for Request is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Request is a decentralized network that allows anyone to request a payment (a Request Invoice) and provide a safe payment method to the receiver. All of the data is stored in a decentralized authentic ledger. REQ tokens are ERC20 tokens that allow members to participate in the network, create advanced requests and reward several parties who contribute in building the request ecosystem. To the participants, a fee will be charged in REQ and afterward be burned. “

Buying and Selling Request

