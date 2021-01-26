Head to Head Survey: Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) and STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN)

STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) and Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares STRATA Skin Sciences and Aethlon Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets STRATA Skin Sciences -17.68% -16.33% -9.57% Aethlon Medical N/A -55.32% -49.72%

STRATA Skin Sciences has a beta of 2.45, meaning that its stock price is 145% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aethlon Medical has a beta of 0.66, meaning that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares STRATA Skin Sciences and Aethlon Medical’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio STRATA Skin Sciences $31.59 million 1.90 -$3.79 million ($0.11) -16.18 Aethlon Medical $650,000.00 49.28 -$6.39 million ($1.87) -1.42

STRATA Skin Sciences has higher revenue and earnings than Aethlon Medical. STRATA Skin Sciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aethlon Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for STRATA Skin Sciences and Aethlon Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score STRATA Skin Sciences 0 0 3 0 3.00 Aethlon Medical 0 0 1 0 3.00

STRATA Skin Sciences presently has a consensus target price of $4.25, indicating a potential upside of 138.76%. Aethlon Medical has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 126.42%. Given STRATA Skin Sciences’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe STRATA Skin Sciences is more favorable than Aethlon Medical.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

24.5% of STRATA Skin Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.7% of Aethlon Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 42.9% of STRATA Skin Sciences shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Aethlon Medical shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

STRATA Skin Sciences beats Aethlon Medical on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

STRATA Skin Sciences Company Profile

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc., a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and markets products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions in the United States and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Dermatology Recurring Procedures and Dermatology Procedures Equipment. Its products include XTRAC excimer laser and VTRAC lamp systems that are used for the treatment of skin disorders, such as psoriasis, vitiligo, atopic dermatitis, and eczema, among others. The company distributes its products internationally through distributors, and domestically directly to physicians. STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is based in Horsham, Pennsylvania.

Aethlon Medical Company Profile

Aethlon Medical, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases in the United States. The company is developing Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system. It is also developing TauSome, an exosomal biomarker candidate to diagnose chronic traumatic encephalopathy in living individuals. Aethlon Medical, Inc. has a collaboration with the University of Pittsburgh for studies related to head and neck cancer. The company is based in San Diego, California.

