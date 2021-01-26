NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Equities analysts expect NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV) to announce ($0.04) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for NewAge’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the lowest is ($0.04). NewAge reported earnings per share of ($0.25) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 84%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NewAge will report full-year earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.40). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.11. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for NewAge.

NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $62.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.73 million. NewAge had a negative net margin of 40.74% and a negative return on equity of 61.13%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut NewAge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

NBEV stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.35. The company had a trading volume of 5,296,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,221,807. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.43. NewAge has a fifty-two week low of $0.98 and a fifty-two week high of $3.49. The company has a market cap of $330.05 million, a P/E ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of NewAge by 70.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 7,081 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in NewAge during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in NewAge during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in NewAge during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NewAge in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. 21.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Age Beverages Corporation develops, markets, sells, and distributes healthy liquid dietary supplements and ready-to-drink (RTD) beverages. The company offers RTD tea, coffee, kombucha, energy drinks, relaxation drinks, coconut waters, functional waters, and rehydration beverages, as well as functional medical beverages.

