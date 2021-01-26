Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) Hits New 12-Month High Following Earnings Beat

Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $38.00 and last traded at $34.46, with a volume of 219771 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.26.

The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.23. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 19.47%.

Get Atlantic Union Bankshares alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on AUB shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. TheStreet raised Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.25.

In other Atlantic Union Bankshares news, EVP Loreen A. Lagatta sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total value of $83,720.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Frank Russell Ellett bought 3,000 shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.06 per share, for a total transaction of $96,180.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,058.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 7,000 shares of company stock worth $227,070 over the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Atlantic Union Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth $5,721,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 360,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,694,000 after buying an additional 83,768 shares in the last quarter. Forest Hill Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 55.9% during the third quarter. Forest Hill Capital LLC now owns 233,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,989,000 after buying an additional 83,677 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 375.1% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 105,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after acquiring an additional 83,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 22.2% in the third quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 320,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,857,000 after acquiring an additional 58,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.76% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.00.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Company Profile (NASDAQ:AUB)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

Featured Article: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.