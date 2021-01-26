Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Stock Price Up 6% After Analyst Upgrade

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) was up 6% on Tuesday after Roth Capital raised their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $100.00. Roth Capital currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Daqo New Energy traded as high as $102.72 and last traded at $101.89. Approximately 2,715,276 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 3,169,823 shares. The stock had previously closed at $96.14.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Daqo New Energy in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.20.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Daqo New Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, AXA S.A. purchased a new position in Daqo New Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.58% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.77 and a beta of 0.90.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $125.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.60 million. Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 13.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Daqo New Energy Company Profile (NYSE:DQ)

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. It offers ready-to-use polysilicon, and packaged to meet crucible stacking, pulling, and solidification products. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

