-$0.55 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) This Quarter

Analysts expect Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) to post ($0.55) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Sutro Biopharma’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.77) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.36). Sutro Biopharma posted earnings of ($0.64) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sutro Biopharma will report full year earnings of $0.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.31. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($2.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.03) to ($1.96). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Sutro Biopharma.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.96. The company had revenue of $17.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 million. Sutro Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 41.86% and a net margin of 27.60%.

A number of brokerages have commented on STRO. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Sutro Biopharma from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:STRO traded down $1.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 522,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,258. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 9.77 and a quick ratio of 9.77. The firm has a market cap of $952.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -274.11 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.66 and a 200-day moving average of $14.79. Sutro Biopharma has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $28.09.

In other Sutro Biopharma news, insider Trevor Hallam sold 16,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $251,265.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,463 shares in the company, valued at $801,945. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 21,537 shares of company stock worth $345,501 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 36.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 65,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 17,628 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,247 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Sutro Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sutro Biopharma in the third quarter worth $260,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis and site-specific conjugation platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers.

