Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) Shares Down 9.9% on Insider Selling

Shares of Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) were down 9.9% on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $11.80 and last traded at $11.85. Approximately 526,811 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 852,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.15.

Specifically, insider Hugh M. Cole sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total transaction of $215,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $719,258.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Elizabeth Trehu sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $78,065.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 77,835 shares in the company, valued at $934,798.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 148,014 shares of company stock valued at $1,426,383. Company insiders own 43.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jounce Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of Jounce Therapeutics from $28.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.38.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.65 and a 200 day moving average of $7.20. The firm has a market cap of $472.23 million, a PE ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 1.34.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.36). As a group, research analysts expect that Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Jounce Therapeutics by 46.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 29.1% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 137,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 31,080 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 284,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after buying an additional 51,234 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 69,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 1,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Jounce Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company offers vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of PD-1/PD-L1 inhibitor patients with non-small cell lung cancer and urothelial cancer.

