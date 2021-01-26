Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Plans $0.23 Quarterly Dividend

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share by the bank on Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th.

Bank of Marin Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by 64.3% over the last three years.

Shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,316. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 52 week low of $23.80 and a 52 week high of $45.76. The company has a market capitalization of $540.96 million, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.12. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a net margin of 28.41% and a return on equity of 8.61%. As a group, analysts predict that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

BMRC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Company Profile

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in California, the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

