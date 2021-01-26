Chesswood Group Limited (CHW.TO) (TSE:CHW) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Chesswood Group Limited (CHW.TO) (TSE:CHW) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 28th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th.

Shares of TSE CHW traded down C$0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$9.15. 2,816 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,316. The company has a quick ratio of 42.44, a current ratio of 44.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 445.15. Chesswood Group Limited has a 12 month low of C$3.33 and a 12 month high of C$10.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.13 and its 200 day moving average price is C$6.67. The firm has a market capitalization of C$149.01 million and a PE ratio of -27.67.

Get Chesswood Group Limited (CHW.TO) alerts:

Chesswood Group Limited (CHW.TO) (TSE:CHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.73 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$27.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$27.40 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chesswood Group Limited will post 0.9099999 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Cormark raised their target price on shares of Chesswood Group Limited (CHW.TO) from C$5.75 to C$7.75 in a research note on Thursday, October 1st.

Chesswood Group Limited (CHW.TO) Company Profile

Chesswood Group Limited, a financial services company, operates primarily in the specialty finance industry. It operates through Equipment Financing – U.S. and Equipment Financing Â- Canada segments. The Equipment Financing – U.S. segment offers micro and small-ticket commercial equipment financing to small and medium-sized businesses through a network of approximately 600 independent equipment finance broker firms in the lower 48 states of the United States.

Further Reading: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Chesswood Group Limited (CHW.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesswood Group Limited (CHW.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.