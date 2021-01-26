Adviser Investments LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Adviser Investments LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,647 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 8.0% during the third quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 4,233 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Axel Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal in the third quarter worth approximately $14,777,000. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in PayPal by 53.8% in the third quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,353 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in PayPal by 20.4% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,074 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO boosted its holdings in PayPal by 6.9% in the third quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 2,316 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.11, for a total value of $4,827,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 420,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,145,401.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total transaction of $600,658.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,645,902.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,109 shares of company stock valued at $15,631,659 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PYPL shares. DZ Bank upgraded shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $228.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $234.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $282.00 price target (up from $235.00) on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.74.

NASDAQ PYPL traded down $3.58 on Tuesday, reaching $244.17. The company had a trading volume of 277,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,205,159. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $286.09 billion, a PE ratio of 92.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $234.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $203.83. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.07 and a 12 month high of $254.39.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.41 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

