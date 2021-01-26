IQE plc (IQE.L) (LON:IQE) Price Target Raised to GBX 100 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

IQE plc (IQE.L) (LON:IQE) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 90 ($1.18) to GBX 100 ($1.31) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.28% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating on shares of IQE plc (IQE.L) in a report on Wednesday, October 14th.

Get IQE plc (IQE.L) alerts:

Shares of LON:IQE traded down GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 84.55 ($1.10). The stock had a trading volume of 2,019,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,399,729. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 74.55 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 61.10. IQE plc has a 1 year low of GBX 18.86 ($0.25) and a 1 year high of GBX 91.94 ($1.20). The company has a market cap of £676.69 million and a P/E ratio of -22.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.57.

IQE plc develops, manufactures, and sells advanced semiconductor materials. The company operates through Wireless, Photonics, and CMOS++ segments. It manufactures compound semiconductor wafers or epiwafers using epitaxy process; and offers various products, including HBTs, pHEMTs, BiFETs/BiHEMTs, HFETs, LMHEMTs, LNHEMTs, and MESFETs for use in electronic devices, such as mobile phones, smartphones, mobile networks, Wi-Fi, smart metering, satellite navigation, and a plethora of connected devices.

See Also: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for IQE plc (IQE.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQE plc (IQE.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.